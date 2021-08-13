Despite recommendations from the Graham County Health Department and U.S. Centers for Disease Control, the Pima Unified School District plans to allow asymptomatic students exposed to COVID-19 to attend school. Under the proposed plan, the district will isolate the students, however.
PUSD Superintendent Sean Rickert announced the proposed plan Friday on Facebook, one night after an emotional school board meeting in which parents and governing board members alike expressed varying views on COVID-19 and how it should be handled in the schools.
The governing board will meet on Monday at 6 p.m. to discuss the district's proposed plan with the public.
"If approved we will implement the plan immediately," Rickert said in the announcement.
According to the Facebook post, non-symptomatic students who have been exposed to the virus will be allowed on campus "as long as they sign a behavior contract. Mitigation efforts will be put in place to limit contact between these students and other students. The behavior contract calls for the exposed student to stay home if sick, stay home if a positive test is received, wear a mask, and be excluded from school if they violate these conditions."
Frustrations from both parents and school board members ran high at the PUSD meeting on Thursday night as the board discussed the county health department's COVID-19 quarantine policy. The question at the heart of the school board's discussion was whether asymptomatic students who are exposed to the virus have to quarantine at home.
On Thursday night Rickert said he had received an email from the district's attorney a few hours before the meeting saying the district could think about other options for how to handle close contact quarantine students than what the county health department's policies call for. Among those options, he said was isolating exposed students in school, under staff supervision, or isolating whole classes, as long as students agreed to wear masks while on school campus and in their classes.
"We can isolate those students with the masks and keep everybody safe and keep these kids in school," Rickert said. "We can work through these challenges like this one without parents refusing to keep their kids home or protests on the school house steps."
On August 5 an entire class of kindergarten students in the district were placed in at home quarantine after coming in contact with a staff member who tested positive for COVID-19.
Brian Douglas, the director of the Graham County Health Department, said on Friday that the county's quarantine policy, which follows the Arizona Department of Health Services' guidelines for health departments throughout the state, which themselves are based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, requires that the department notify the school if a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19. The department then does contact tracing to determine who was in close contact to that person who tested positive. People determined to be in close contact are then asked to quarantine as well, unless they're vaccinated against COVID-19 or were determined to be wearing a mask while in close contact and are not showing symptoms of the virus.
Douglas said schools are then required to make sure those students who were put into quarantine do not attend in person classes for the length of their quarantine, even if they do not show symptoms of the virus, a requirement that's frustrated both parents and school board members.
Amber Wilkins, who has two kids attending Pima High School, said during the meeting's public comment section that a two-week at home quarantine would harm her son's grade point average and academic performance if he had to quarantine because of a close contact with a staff member or student who tested positive for COVID-19.
"He needs to be in school. We have fasted and prayed about it and he should be, and he needs to be, here at PHS," Wilkins said.
Wilkins said she wanted the board to allow exposed kids to come to school if they showed no signs or symptoms of the virus.
Board member Shawn Wright referred to the county health department's quarantine policies as "blown out of proportion."
"I don't know if they've heard our frustration," Wright said.
"I have no faith whatsoever in our county health department," said school board member J.J. Alder. "I will follow nothing they say."
Alder said not only was his daughter put on quarantine unjustifiably, but an employee of the county health department attempted to bribe a family member to get vaccinated and threatened another family member.
"That's not true," Douglas said.
On Friday, Douglas described the incident as a misunderstanding and a joke that both parties laughed at. The department does not offer money to people to get vaccinated, he said.
Board member Clint Colvin said he also doesn't trust the county health department and questions whether their county COVID-19 statistics are accurate.
"I'm all about keeping our kids in schools as best as we can," Colvin said. "Unfortunately this virus isn't going away."
"We just have to live with it," Colvin said.
On June 15 Gov. Doug Ducey signed an executive order banning school districts from enacting mask mandates for students.
Ducey has been adamant about not rescinding the executive order, even in light of recent CDC guidelines and a report by the American Academy of Pediatrics that reported a 2% increase in kids testing positive for COVID-19 in July, increasing the cumulative amount of child COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic in the country from 14.2% of all cases to 16.8%.
The report goes on to say that hospitalization and death of children caused by COVID-19 is rare, but “there is an urgent need to collect more data on longer-term impacts of the pandemic on children, including ways the virus may harm the long-term physical health of infected children, as well as its emotional and mental health effects.”
According to the report, Arizona has the highest percentage of child hospitalizations because of COVID-19 in the country. Arizona is also tied with Hawaii as the state with the second highest percentage of child deaths because of COVID-19.
"We have to quarantine them to stop the spread," said board member Melissa Batty. "We have to do the best that we can. We have to not just think about not just the kids, but their parents."
Batty said she wants to see all kids on campus, safely. Batty urged the council to continue to follow the CDC's quarantine policies to protect both students and their parents and the community at large.
As Batty started to talk about her and her family's history with COVID-19, she began to tear up while talking about her brother's death from the virus.
"I don't want anyone to go through the pain it causes," Batty said.
Troy Thygerson, president of the board, said he himself was in the hospital for seven days after contracting COVID-19 and he understands people's fear around catching and spreading the virus to family members.
"With that being said, I'm, also am a educator who also likes to see kids in school," Thygerson said. "Bottom line is, we need to have kids here."
After the board's discussion Douglas participated in a conference call to answer questions from the board about the county's quarantine policy.
"Our orders as a health department are not a recommendation or optional," Douglas said. He explained that someone who contracts COVID-19 is infectious and spreads the virus two days before they themselves show symptoms, which necessitates that people who come in close contact with COVID positive people be quarantined, even if they don't show symptoms.
After Douglas left the call, the board discussed Rickert's proposed plan further.
Wright called the idea "the right thing" and "a great option."
Batty said later that she didn't fully agree with the idea, but she was open to it.
"That's not my understanding of what's required. At this point we'll just let the state handle it," Douglas said. "If that's their attorney's recommendation, then there's not much that the health department can do. But I'm sure that the Arizona Department of Education and ADHS (the Arizona Department of Health Services) will be interested in this."
Rickert said that as far as he knows, Pima was the only district contemplating an idea like this.
On Thursday night Rickert said he'd discuss the idea with the principals to see if the idea was actually viable using the resources and staff they have, then with parents and then with staff members. Rickert said he was interested in getting the opinions of parents who might disagree or not be enthusiastic about the plan, since their voices were not heard at the meeting.
"The sense of the community is how it's always been," Rickert said, "we want kids in school."
Friday's Facebook post said: "We know that up until now whenever public health authorities have engaged in contact tracing individual mask usage was key to providing a safe environment. For most of the last school year masks were required because when a person tested positive for COVID-19 mask usage was sufficient to protect those they came in contact with. At this time it is unlawful for a school district to mandate mask usage at schools. As a result of the decline in mask usage we are seeing a rise in the number of ‘close contacts’ when a positive case occurs. There is conflicting information about the likelihood of any one contact developing into a positive case, so the practice of excluding students from class based on contact tracing is not a perfect science."