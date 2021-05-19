The Quail Ridge neighborhood in Thatcher could soon boast 38 news homes after the Town Council voted to approve two plats of land, one of which was originally approved in 2008.
The council is requiring the developer to install two street lights, one at Oriole Lane and the other at Cardinal Lane, as a condition of its approval.
There was some discussion about requiring the developer to put a park in, but that did not happen.
Resident Elizabeth Henley told the council Quail Ridge is the only neighborhood in Thatcher without a public space and suggested a couple of possible gathering spaces.
Resident Chuck Hayden, who lives near one of the spaces, objected saying he feared trash would end up in his yard.
City council member Jenny Howard also expressed displeasure that Quail Ridge doesn't have a park and said there's a basketball hoop on every street. Although the area by the water tank was suggested as a possible park area, she thought it unsafe and asked if the developer could give up a lot for a park.
Council member Ryan Rapier, who said the neighborhood was poorly planned, said there would be safety issues no matter where the park was placed. He also said he thought it unfair to require the developer to give up a lot to put one in.
Mayor Randy Bryce also said he didn't think it would be fair to make the developer put a park in. He said the town has spent "an inordinate amount of money into parks" and people are more apt to go to the new recreation complex anyway.
In other news, Town Manager Heath Brown announced a verbal agreement has been made for the city to purchase 3.29 acres at the northeast corner of Stadium Avenue and Ball Park Road for $210,000.
There has been some discussion about turning that land into a regulation-size Little League field, which would allow the town to host tournaments, Brown said. The town currently doesn't have such a field.
The town also approved the FY21-22 preliminary budget. The preliminary budget was amended to include $150,000 for separate men's and women's restrooms at the new recreation complex and $40,000 for the installation of bulletproof glass in the town hall lobby.
In addition, the budget will include $500,000 to put toward the town's $2 million pension shortfall.
The Public Safety Personnel Retirement System pays current and future pension benefits to police officers, firefighters, judges, lawmakers and correctional officers.
However, the system has been struggling for years due to economic downturns and poor asset management.
Because of the issues, public entities have been forced to contribute more in tax dollars to fund retirements. PSPRS currently has less than half the money it needs to pay those who pay into it.
As of right now, Brown said the Town of Thatcher's unfunded pension liability is $2 million. The town put $250,000 toward that liability in FY20-21 and if it can afford to do so at the end of FY21-22, will put another $500,000 toward it.
The town should be able to afford to do so because of increased local sale tax revenues, Brown said.
"We had a good year," he said.