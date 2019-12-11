PIMA — In the lead-up to the 2020 election year, Eastern Arizona Courier will be featuring elected officials from throughout Graham County, asking about their communities and their approach to local issues. We spoke with Deborah Barr, who was first elected to the Pima Town Council in 2014 and re-elected to a second term in 2018.
Eastern Arizona Courier: What issue or issues do you see as most pressing in the community?
Barr: I think one of the most pressing matters currently is the fate of our water supply. An agreement fair to all needs to be made between the (San Carlos) Apache Tribe, Gila Valley farmers and all other impacted parties.
Courier: What are your feelings on cooperation between local communities?
Barr: The current administrations in the Gila Valley realize the importance of cooperation between the different bodies and are doing a good job communicating and cooperating with each other.
Courier: What major challenge do you see facing the community and how would you address it?
Barr: Economic development will always be a challenge. I believe Pima is doing a good job addressing it in our community by encouraging and supporting small businesses (existing and potential small businesses) in Pima.
Courier: What positive changes are you hoping to achieve in our community and how do you plan to make said changes?
Barr: I believe we are already starting to achieve many positive changes in our community, starting with the cooperation of the various communities. The attitude and sense of community pride throughout the Valley has never been better.
Courier: What is the reason you decided to participate in local government?
Barr: I felt our community needed fresher vision with new eyes looking at our community, and I think I have had a small part in doing that.