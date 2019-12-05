SAFFORD — In the lead-up to the 2020 election year, Eastern Arizona Courier will be featuring elected officials from throughout Graham County, asking about their communities and their approach to local issues. We spoke with Mike Andazola, who was elected to the Safford City Council in 2016, marking his first time to hold public office. He’s also been involved in the organization of the annual Cinco de Mayo parade and celebration at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, and is one of the co-founders of Eastern Arizona Hispanic Heritage Corporation.
Courier: What issue or issues to you see as most pressing in the community?
Andazola: The water issue is a pressing concern for our community. We need to protect our water rights and educate our citizens on how to conserve water for future resources. This could be to attend meetings for Gila Watershed Partnership and getting involved with local leaders who are fighting to protect our water rights.
Courier: What are your feelings on cooperation between local communities?
Andazola: The communities of Graham County — City of Safford, Town of Thatcher and Town of Pima — are working together to make the Gila Valley a great place to live. Out Board of Supervisors and mayors get together with monthly meetings to discuss issues within the communities. The county manager, city manager and town managers work great to get the needs of the municipalities achieved. Eastern Arizona College brings in state and federal elected officials to hear concerns from citizens.
Courier: What major challenge do you see facing the community and how would you address it?
Andazola: The major challenge(s) for our community is homelessness and the drug problem, and both are closely related. We need to bring awareness on these challenges to educate the people by getting involved with organizations that deal with these issues. It’s going to take us as a community to solve these challenges.
Courier: What positive changes are you hoping to achieve in our community and how to do plan to make said changes?
Andazola: I want the City of Safford to be the best and bring the community together by hearing complaints and concerns from its citizens. I will work with others to resolve these problems. We need to focus on 14th Avenue, drains within the city, retention ponds, and infrastructure for homes and businesses.
Courier: Why did you decide to participate in local government?
Andazola: I decided to participate in local government to be a voice for the people and, hopefully, make a difference in my community.