In the lead up to the 2020 election year, Eastern Arizona Courier will be featuring elected officials from throughout Graham County, asking about their communities and their approach to local issues. The first is Bob Rivera, who has served on the Thatcher Town Council since 1992 and been mayor since 2004. He is presently on the executive committee of Arizona League of Cities and Towns, previously served as president of the Boys & Girls Club of the Gila Valley and has been on the board for Mt. Graham Safe House. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1966-72 and has been a resident of Thatcher for more than 40 years.
Courier: What is the most important quality in the leader of a community?
Rivera: Honesty, integrity, approachable, (and being a) good listener.
Courier: What are your feelings on cooperation between local communities?
Rivera: Cooperation with other local communities is very important to the success of Thatcher. By participating in police, fire, equipment borrowing agreements and with our council partnering to save money (i.e., consolidating our magistrate courts) with other governments creates a better Gila Valley.
Courier: What is the reason you decided to participate in local government?
Rivera: The reason I decided to participate in local government is simple; working with a great council and staff to make Thatcher a better place to live, work and retire.
Courier: What changes do you see coming to the community during your period as mayor?
Rivera: The changes I see for Thatcher in the future are more parks and recreation. I see beautifying our Main Street by adding more appeal with the planting of trees and shrubs and better lighting along the highway. Developing the Red Lamp property for commercial use and creating a smart city approach by embracing all forms of technology.
Courier: In what ways are you willing to improve the quality of life for the aging seniors in our communities?
Rivera: We are supportive of our senior citizen community in Thatcher by offering equal pay for utility bills so those who are on fixed income can count on the same bill each month. We are currently building sidewalk ramps for easier and safer accessibility in Daley Estates and Stadium Avenue and the goal is to continue with the ADA compliance in all parts of the Town.
We value the Graham County Senior Center and all the benefits it offers, and we support it however we can. Eastern Arizona College in Thatcher offers benefits to seniors with reduced or free tuition to classes and the wellness center.