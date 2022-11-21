Signups underway for Safford Junior Basketball League
The city of Safford will be accepting sign-ups through Dec. 8 for its Junior Basketball League.
The season will run from Jan. 14 through Feb. 11. Boys and girls from first through fourth grade are eligible to participate.
Cost is $15 per player. Payment must be in cash or check.
Sign-ups are from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the City Annex Building, 808 S. Eighth Ave.
A practice schedule will be provided. Practices will be held at Safford Middle School.
Speed limit change at 20th Ave. and Discovery Park Blvd.
The city of Safford has announced the speed limit of 35 miles per hour southbound on 20th Avenue has been extended further south beyond the Multi-Use Trail crosswalk.
Also, the speed limit of 35 mph on Discovery Park Boulevard has been extended west to 14th Avenue through the residential area and beyond two other Multi-Use Trail crosswalks.
The city said it will be re-painting and widening the crosswalk striping to make them more visible.
No Thanksgiving trash pickup
The city of Safford announced offices Thursday’s residential trash a day earlier for Thanksgiving. Trash routes on other days will not be affected.
The Safford Landfill will also be closed Thursday.
Contact the Safford Public Works Department at (928) 432-4170 for more information.
No scheduled state highway closures over Thanksgiving weekend
The Arizona Department of Transportation says no full construction or maintenance closures are scheduled on state highways over the extended holiday weekend.
Nevertheless, ADOT advises drivers to be prepared and “expect the unexpected” while focusing on safe driving.
As the annual holiday travel season starts across Arizona, ADOT and its contractors will not schedule highway work that requires full closures on state highways from Wednesday afternoon to Monday morning.
Due to anticipated heavier traffic conditions during peak travel times including Wednesday and Sunday afternoons, drivers should allow extra time if possible and be prepared for unscheduled closures or lane restrictions due to crashes, disabled vehicles or other incidents.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.
Correcting the record
Nov. 19's story on the Safford Theatre project was incorrect regarding the location. The theater sits on Main Street near Fifth Avenue.