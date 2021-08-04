June 30's radio auction for the Friends of the Safford City-Graham County Library was an overwhelming success, bringing in $8,000, said Friends of the Library member and Graham County Board of Supervisor for District 1, Paul David.
Describing it as a successful trial and error, David, Library Director Victoria Silva, Graham County Chamber of Commerce Director Vance Bryce and Safford police officer and professional auctioneer Brooks Knight took to the KATO 1230 AM and Kat Kountry 94.5 FM airways for three hours to auction of items to raise money for friends of the library and the library itself.
Over the three-hour radio auction, which was simultaneously happening on Facebook, David estimated close to 300 people participated, with 35 people winning the bids on more than 40 donated items. Items like signed memorabilia from local UFC superstar Justin Gaethje, VIP seats to Arizona Cardinals games, gift cards to local business, homemade canned and baked goods and even tickets for an hour-long flight on a local's private airplane.
"People responded when they heard it was for the library and they responded well," David said. "People were just overly generous."
David said he expected to only raise $2,500 to $3,500. Instead, seeing how many people were participating in the auction, he said he had to remind people not to text and drive and endanger themselves and others if people were participating in the auction while driving.
"I think it was successful because people enjoy live events," David said. "People are very generous here and there's a natural curiosity here. There's a nostalgia component too. They enjoyed the entertainment."
Because of the success of the first radio auction, David hopes that it will become an annual event.
"It's really hard to put into words. I'm really grateful," said Silva. "The community is always so supportive of us."
David said the decision as to how the money will be spent will be discussed and decided on at the next Friends of the Library meeting, but he suspects at least half of the money will go towards funding the library's programs and educational events, while the the other half will be put into the library's endowment.
Although they're different organizations, Silva said the library and the Friends of the Library operate pretty in sync in terms of the two organizations' goals, which Silva described succinctly as just wanting to make the Safford and Graham County community better.