Empie Patriarch

This signed, limited-edition lithograph of artist Hal Empie's "The Patriarch" has an estimated value of $450. It is one of 50 items that will be available for bid Friday morning during the Friends of the Safford City-Graham County Library's second annual Radio Auction.

The Friends of the Safford City-Graham County Library hope the community is listening to their radios with checkbooks in hand from 8 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

That’s when the non-profit is scheduled to have its second annual radio auction. The event will be simulcast on KATO 1230 AM and KAT Country 94.1 FM.

Apache Crown Dancer figurine

This hand-carved Apache Crown Dancer figurine depicts one of the revered mountain spirits of Southwestern Apaches. It is among the items available for bid Friday morning during the Friends of the Safford City-Graham County Library second annual Radio Auction.

Reach Tom Bodus at tom@eacourier.com or at (928) 424-6231.

