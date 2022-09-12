This signed, limited-edition lithograph of artist Hal Empie's "The Patriarch" has an estimated value of $450. It is one of 50 items that will be available for bid Friday morning during the Friends of the Safford City-Graham County Library's second annual Radio Auction.
This hand-carved Apache Crown Dancer figurine depicts one of the revered mountain spirits of Southwestern Apaches. It is among the items available for bid Friday morning during the Friends of the Safford City-Graham County Library second annual Radio Auction.
The Friends of the Safford City-Graham County Library hope the community is listening to their radios with checkbooks in hand from 8 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday.
That’s when the non-profit is scheduled to have its second annual radio auction. The event will be simulcast on KATO 1230 AM and KAT Country 94.1 FM.
Local artists, businesses, artisans, cooks, restaurateurs and others have contributed 50 “unique, interesting, fun and valuable” items that will be offered up for bid.
They include Hal Empie prints, paintings by local artists, stained glass, crafts, food service, merchandise, gift baskets, automotive services, guided tours, Cardinal and ASU football tickets, an airplane ride with a fighter pilot and a hot-air balloon ride. Possibly the most unusual item up for bid is a future cremation service from McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel.
An auction catalog with a photo and description of each item can be found on the Friends of the Library website and on KATO’s Facebook page prior to the auction, according to a press release.
“Growing up in Safford I vividly remember KATO Radio hosting multi-evening auctions during the 1960s to raise funds for community organizations,” Friends of Library board Vice President Paul David said. “In 2021, the Friends of the Library decided this was a great way to raise community visibility, support and funding. We were thrilled with the community’s response and generosity.”
Last year’s event raised about $9,000, which was split between the library’s endowment fund and its programs and services, he said.