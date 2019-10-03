SAFFORD — The Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center Auxiliary is working hard preparing for its annual fund-raiser, the Christmas House, which is only six weeks away.
This year, handcrafted items for living room, kitchen, bedroom, and children’s rooms are for sale on both days.
Christmas House Chair Elizabeth Hinton and her committee are pulling together a number of auction items for this year’s event including a 4K flat screen smart TV, an iPad, a Bose sound system, two watercolor paintings by late auxilian and artist Lorena Reeves, his and her golf clubs, and more.
As in the past, there will be four exciting items to be raffled at the close of Christmas House.
This year’s raffle items include a pet package donated by Pawsh Puppies, valued at $150; a FitBit, valued at $140; and a Kindle Fire, valued at $60, donated by an anonymous friend of the Auxiliary; and a sterling silver neck chain, valued at $140, donated by Liz Hinton. All of the items are on display in the MGRMC Gift Shop. Tickets can be purchased at the Gift Shop for $1 each or six for $5.
Christmas House will be held Friday, Nov. 8, and Saturday, Nov. 9, at the home of Dr. and Mrs. Bryant McNeill, 172 Spencer Lane in Thatcher.
The auction begins Friday at 6 p.m. The raffle ends Saturday at noon. Admission is $2, good for both days. Admission tickets are also available at the hospital Gift Shop or from an auxiliary member.