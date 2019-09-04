SAFFORD — The community came out to support local law enfrocement in its effort to support Arizona Special Olympics.
Law enforcement personnel volunteered as waiters and seaters at El Charro restaurant on Aug. 16 for the annual Tip-A-Cop event, with all tips collected going directly to fund local athletes taking part in Arizona Special Olympics events.
“The final total is $2,500,” said Tip-A-Cop coordinator Josh Brantner.
Law enforcement officers also conduct the annual Torch Run and a take-out barbecue dinner to raise funds for Special Olympics.