THATCHER — At the Dec. 16 Thatcher Town Council meeting, the winners of the town’s annual Christmas Lighting Contest were announced.
The $150 grand prize for best-decorated home went to Krista Ramirez, of North 1st Avenue. Daniel McDowell, of South Cactus Wren Lane, earned the $100 first prize, and the $75 second prize went to Joaquin Canez, of West Dove Lane. Earning the $50 third prize was Chad Rolfe, of South Roadrunner Lane.
Honorable mentions, and $25, went to Joe Sedgeman, of Dove Lane; Patty Ellerman, of Church Street; Dawn Griffith, of Bobwhite Lane; Nathan Cline, of Fuller Street; and Juanita Ornelas, of Eagle Meadow Loop.