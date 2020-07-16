Crews are working to protect ranch homes and barns from a 2,400 acre wild land fire in the Santa Teresa Mountains.
The Jackson Fire is threatening the homes, located near Black Rock Road, but fire crews do not believe they are imminently threatened.
Gerry Perry, public information officer for the U.S. Forest Service, said three firefighting crews have been doing prep work around the homes and buildings. That work includes cutting away branches and clearing brush and firewood piles.
“The fire crews have done a lot of work to make sure there’s clear defensible space,” said Perry.
The crews feel optimistic the fire will not move toward the structures, Perry said. However, there is always the possibility that thunderheads may release erratic winds which may move the fire toward the buildings.
The lightning-caused fire, located roughly 21 miles from Safford’s downtown, is about 10 percent contained.
Three fire crews and two helicopters have been assigned to the fire, which started Saturday.
On Thursday morning, the two helicopters dumped buckets of water on the most active sides of the fire, the north and northwest flanks. Each bucket has roughly 300 gallons of water in it, Perry said.