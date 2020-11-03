Drought conditions and COVID-19 are doing a real number on ranchers, but thanks to genetic testing and new business strategies, local ranchers are seeing some glimpses of hope.
The Herrington Cattle Company, east of Safford, saw an opportunity arise when beef became scarce at the height of the pandemic shutdown.
“We’ve expanded in selling beef directly to consumers, and we’re calling it Copper Star Beef,” said rancher Matt Herrington.
Consumers can buy up to an entire cow from local ranchers, Herrington said. During the beef shortages at the height of the pandemic shutdown, Herrington said they decided to cut out the middle man.
“During the summer we did well and we sold a lot of beef just because it was hard to find beef in the store,” Herrington said. “We sold beef in Clifton, Gilbert and the Phoenix area.”
Herrington said the company has also expanded its feedlot operation. Because drought conditions are limiting their ability to graze, ranchers are bringing are their cattle to feedlots to fatten them up before they’re sold.
Greenlee County rancher Jeff Menges has been using Herrington’s feedlot to fatten up his cattle, but he’s also taken cattle to Herrington to be sold directly to local consumers.
“We provide the cattle, he buys the cattle from us at the feedlot and he gives us a better price,” Menges said. “He’s cutting out the big meatpackers who have been eating up excess money in the beef industry.”
Currently, there are only four meatpacking plants that set the price for beef, Menges said. Supermarkets and ranchers are lucky to break even because the plants set the price so low. In 2015 and 2016 the prices were healthy, but in 2017 the prices plummeted. However, by working with Herrington, Menges said he is getting 25 cents to 30 cents per pound more than when he works with the usual meat market.
Finding affordable feed for cattle is definitely an issue in Arizona, said Jason Barnard, whose WhiteBarn Farm in San Simon Valley has been around for a decade.
Because he grows alfalfa, he said his feedlot has been seeing more business than ever.
“This year with the desert being so dry, we’ve been providing feeding and growing to a lot of ranches. There’s not enough feed,” Barnard said. “With the drought in the country, there’s a huge supply of cattle and there’s not a lot of typical places to go. There’s no wheat pastures in Texas.”
Over the upcoming week, Barnard said he is expecting a delivery of 500 calves from Kingman, and 200 calves and 200 cows from Springerville, illustrating the distances ranchers have to travel to bring their cattle to the lot.
“Ranchers are trying to maintain their base herd, they don’t want to sell them all,” Barnard said. “It’s scary, and a lot of these guys who have put a lot of time and money into their herds, they don’t want to lose them but are willing to buy time hoping it will rain in the winter and spring,” Barnard said.
Like Harrington, Barnard sells beef directly to consumers. He saw a definite increase in sales this year and he considers it one of the brighter spots of 2020. Although it’s slowed down a bit lately, Bernard said the smaller $100 family packs of beef are still selling steadily. The majority of the beef Barnard sells directly to consumers is processed by Carter’s Custom Cuts in Thatcher.
“The biggest limiting factor in selling directly beef is slaughtering capacity,” Barnard said. “In beef and cattle production, the biggest challenge is being able to process an animal.”
Some ranchers are not simply relying on feedlots, however, Barnard said.
“The really progressive managers are trying to figure out how to save their herd’s genetics,” Barnard said.
Herrington is one of those “progressive managers.”
Last year, the Herrington Cattle Company set up a system that allows them to record which bulls gain the most weight while consuming the least amount of feed. When an animal can still gain weight despite being on a sparse feeding range, it becomes more valuable.
The Southwest Bull Test operation west of Pima is continuing this year, Herrington said.
Genetics will definitely play a larger role in the future, Menges said.
Bulls will be tested and those with traits that result in higher-quality beef will be favored, he said.