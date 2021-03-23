From car accidents and bear attacks to patient transfers and lost persons, there is a group of people ready to take to the sky at a moment’s notice.
The AirEvac Safford medical flight office near the Safford airport can be quiet for days. The helicopter, resting on its launchpad next to the building, looks like a bright yellow wasp with its blades resting. But once the alarm chimes, the crew of one pilot and two medical personnel, springs into action — getting coordinates, double-checking medical equipment and the helicopter itself. Their goal? To takeoff within 10 minutes. The crew, wearing their black boots and jumpsuits, scramble on board, ready for whatever assignment is ahead.
Samantha Anderson, air medical base supervisor and flight paramedic, said the crew receives just over 30 calls a month. Roughly 70% of them are for transportations from facility to facility. The rest send them directly to the scene of an incident.
“We may have two or three calls, and then nothing for days,” she said.
Anderson, who has been a paramedic since 2007, began caring for patients on helicopters eight years ago. A Safford resident and working mom, Anderson said she loves her job and has no intention of ever leaving the agency. To her, helping the community and making a difference are the ultimate perks of her career.
“They’ll usually know one of us at least, and they usually feel more comfortable. So that’s nice,” she said.
The hardest part of the job is when a patient doesn’t live through the transport, she said.
James Click became a rescue helicopter pilot four years ago, 10 years after becoming a pilot. The father of five lives in Pima and like Anderson, finds his job satisfying on multiple levels.
“Upsides for sure are you’re actually helping people. My family is from this community, so I feel like we’re helping family. I take pride in going on flights and helping people out.” Click said. “Some of the downsides of EMS is that there is a lot of downtimes. You can sit two or three days without a call, and sometimes that can wear you out and get tired. But once the tones go off it’s time to go. When a patient dies, it’s hard on the medical crew. It’s kind of hard on the pilots too, but the pilots can’t worry about that. They have to get from one place to another as safe as possible.”
Anderson agreed.
“We always tell them ‘fly faster!’ But they’re going as fast as they can. And then there’s a headwind,” Anderson said. “When someone is super sick and we get them, and we transport them and they get better because of our care, it’s a positive thing. “
Answering the call
After circling the aircraft and making sure everything is in ready to go, the crew load into the helicopter and the pilot gets ready for takeoff. Wearing heavy-duty headphones, the crew communicates over the radio as the engine’s roar steadily gets louder. The inside of the helicopter is five feet wide, seven feet long, and four feet high. It is a cramped space and every inch not being used for the crew and its patient is used for medical supplies.
Collectively, as the helicopter lifts off the cement landing pad, the medical crew watches for birds or anything else that may be in the way as the pilot guides the helicopter upward.
The engines hum as the helicopter slowly lifts into the air. Whenever a gust of wind brushes against the aircraft, it can be felt like a gentle push, but it doesn’t hinder the flight trajectory. As the sky opens up and the land lowers beneath, houses, people and cars suddenly look like miniatures.
The cockpit, a small space of roughly 10 feet, is filled with medical equipment. A gray slab-like gurney is positioned lying lengthwise down the left side of the cockpit. The pilot guides the aircraft from his seat at the right front end of the cockpit, and two medical personnel sit in the rear part of the cockpit. When the helicopter transports a patient, the medical personnel constantly monitor the patient’s oxygen levels and pulse rate, temperature, respiration rate and blood pressure.
If a patient suddenly stops breathing or their heart stops, the medical crew will begin chest compressions mid-flight, Anderson said. If necessary, the medical crew will shock the patient and give cardiac medications.
Flight routines vary, Anderson said. However, many of the calls are for transportation from Mount Graham Regional Medical Center to other hospitals in Tucson or Phoenix. The medical team covers Graham and Greenlee counties, the San Carlos Apache reservation and part of New Mexico. Many of the major trauma accidents occur on the San Carlos reservation.
Once they had a patient who had been mauled by a bear on the San Carlos Reservation, Anderson said.
She was amazed, but the patient fully recovered.
Another time, Click and Anderson transported a patient whose nose had been cleanly severed in a bar fight, along with the nose itself. By keeping the body part with the patient, the doctor might be able to reattach it later.
“We also do search and rescue flights,” Click said. “We don’t use ladders or ropes. But it’s nice to be able to help. We can also fly at night using night goggles.”
The helicopter is basically a compact emergency room built to fly, said Anderson. When a dispatch tone is sounded, the crew is given a rough idea of the situation. However, company policy dictates that detailed information about the patient is kept from the crew until the helicopter lands. Doing so is an attempt to keep anxiety levels lower.
If the weather turns turbulent, the helicopter will have to turn around and return to the airport, Click said. If there isn’t a helicopter location to land, the crew won’t be called out. However, they can land in hayfields, football fields and on roads.
“Some of the surrounding areas that we fly to, their landing zones are in parking lots,” Anderson said.
Paramedic and nurse shifts are 24 hours long, and pilot shifts are 12 hours long with seven shifts on and seven off with day and night rotation.
“We’re a 24/7 operation,” Click said.
Long days and consistent training are a routine part of life for the crew. Pilots have mandatory three-day training rotations every six months specific to the aircraft and include flight simulations and tests. Medical crews have quarterly training in hands-on labs, which last for an entire day. Aside from the lab, the medical crew stays current on medical training through online education courses. Also, the medical crew has to have their flight certifications renewed every four years.
“We’re really on top of keeping our skills up,” Anderson said.
During the pandemic
Anderson said when the hospital filled and there weren’t enough emergency beds for patients, the flight crews were in constant motion.
They had multiple trips a day, transporting patients to nearby hospitals with room for extra patients. The flight crew had to wear personal protective equipment during each flight. After each trip, the crew would have to shed their clothes and shower.
Since the number of COVID-19 infections has decreased, the flight crews haven’t had to transport nearly as many patients to nearby facilities.
If a patient has the virus, the crew wears their PPE equipment and shower after the trip. If a crew member is ill, they automatically stay home from work until they’re tested for COVID-19.
Choosing to fly
Despite the hard work and long days, Anderson said she loves her job and knew she wanted to be a medical professional from a young age.
“For me, my mom was ill growing up, and I was always with her in and out of the hospitals. I saw how much an impact and a difference that the medical personnel did. The ones who truly cared. They were passionate,” she said. “And it really meant a lot to me because they were caring to my mom, and then it drove me to be that type of person in that profession. I like making a difference on someone’s worse day or bad day.”
To Click, the skies were always his calling.
“I kind of always wanted to be a pilot,” he said. “I went to college doing other things, and one day I realized I just wanted to fly. So I went to a flight school and went on from there. I flew out in the Gulf of Mexico for six years, taxiing people back and forth. I grew up in Arizona, so I wanted to come back here. And I was always drawn to EMS because of the diversity of the landings and the different types of flying. I feel like we’re flying for a purpose. I really enjoy it.”