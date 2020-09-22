According to nearly four years worth of Arizona Department of Environmental Quality reports requested under Arizona Open Records law, Freeport-McMoRan rarely runs afoul of the agency in Safford and Morenci.
According to ADEQ spokeswoman Caroline Oppleman, ADEQ has an agreement with the Environmental Protection Agency to inspect major sources of potential emissions every two years and non-major sources every five years.
“Morenci Mine is regulated as a major source because of potential emissions of particulate matter, nitrogen oxides and carbon monoxide greater than 100 tons per year,” Oppleman said. “All regulated Safford Mine potential emissions are lower than the major source thresholds, which is why it is regulated as a non-major source.”
ADEQ inspectors also conduct complaint investigations, routine unannounced inspections, and performance test observations, Oppleman said.
“Inspections are conducted to observe, record, track and ensure compliance with the permit conditions,” she said.
Records dating from January 2017 to July 29, 2020, indicate ADEQ inspectors haven’t noticed any deficiencies while conducting air quality performance tests or compliance certification reviews at Freeport McMoRan’s Safford mine.
A few incidents were reported related to the Morenci operation.
According to documents, Freeport’s NorthStar facility and site services demolished a single family home in August 2017, but failed to properly package asbestos-containing waste material before it was picked up by Waste Management of Arizona.
NorthStar submitted a plan addressing how they’d handle such disposals in the future and ADEQ took no further action.
In June 2018, an ADEQ inspector issued a Notice of Opportunity to Correct Deficiencies when he discovered 65 percent opacity emissions coming from blasting operations, which was above the 40 percent standard.
ADEQ has strict rules about how much particulate matter can be emitted into the air and they determine that amount by measuring opacity, in other words, how much light has been reduced by the particulates.
Documents indicate Freeport submitted documents within 10 days showing the problem had been corrected and no further action was taken.
Inspectors also encountered a paperwork issue in October 2018, but took no action. Missing paperwork was later submitted to ADEQ by Freeport.
Oppleman said both the Morenci and Safford mines are part of the ADEQ Voluntary Environmental Stewardship Program, which recognizes Arizona businesses and other organizations that have a good history of environmental compliance and strive to go beyond what is legally required to protect public health and the environment.
“Hardrock mining operations require complex environmental controls and constant attention to maintain compliance. ADEQ appreciates Freeport McMoRan’s diligence and willingness to address any issues promptly,” ADEQ Director Misael Cabrera said in an emailed statement.
Freeport has not been as fortunate at its Sierrita Mine in Sahuarita.
The Pima County Department of Environmental Quality sent Freeport a Notice of Violation on Jan. 24 alleging fugitive dust crossed the Sierrita Mine’s property boundary Jan. 9, and the company allowed visible dust emissions from the tailing impoundments to be over the 20% opacity restriction in its permit. The county alleges the opacity was measured at 39.6% at that location from 2:40 p.m. to 2:49 p.m. that day.
The incident was blamed on a broken 16-inch pipe used to spray down the impoundment.
Back in January, Beth Gorman, senior program manager for the Pima County Department of Environmental Quality, said there is a chance Freeport will face enhanced penalties because the violation happened within six months of the resolution of another case.
The Notice of Violation arrived six months after Freeport-McMoran reached a settlement with Pima County over several mine dust violations in 2018. The company contributed $200,000 to build a two-mile walking path at Green Valley’s new county park and paid a $30,000 civil penalty.