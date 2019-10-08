SAFFORD — Earlier this month, Eastern Arizona College’s Discovery Park Campus hosted the 88th IHRSSI (Integrated Healthcare Recovery Support Specialist Institute) graduation, celebrating a newly minted class of certified recovery support specialists.
As they made their way to receive their certificates, each graduate of the roughly one-month course stopped for a high five with trainers David Delawder and Rita Romero, of the University of Arizona Department of Family and Community Medicine. “One of our goals is to help people get back to work,” said Delawder.
The graduates then said a few words to their fellow students, family and other guests, thanking everyone who supported them through the training and their own journeys through addiction recovery. The program was funded by AHCCCS, Arizona Complete Health Care and Banner University Health Plan.
“These individuals have chosen to reach out and help their community,” said guest speaker Ruben Baca, of Community Medical Services. “Our whole thing is to save lives.”