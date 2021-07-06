The Recyclops recycling company opened up an online registration form for those interested in enrolling in their program in February, but only 10 Graham County residents have responded so far, a company representative said last week.
Until more people show an interest, they won’t be able to move forward.
Recyclops is a community-driven program where people sign up to have their recycling materials to be picked up twice a week for a monthly $14 fee.
During the week of June 28, the company opened programs in four different cities, said Calvin Carpenter, a Recyclops territory marketing specialist.
“We still have a ways to go before we’re ready for pre-launch,” Carpenter said. “It’s just a matter of which one we’re devoting our attention to and we haven’t focused our gaze on Safford. We’re planning on pushing marketing campaigns out there pretty soon, it just hasn’t happened quite yet. Once we focus our marketing efforts on Safford, we expect to collect those 100 pre-sign-ups rather quickly, based on the other cities we’ve launched in.”
The company gravitates toward communities the size of Safford that have very few options for recycling and provides the opportunity to recycle, he said.
It’s been awhile since residents have had the chance to recycle in the Gila Valley.
Safford curbside recycling began in 2015 and Thatcher began recycling efforts in 2017. However, their programs came to a grinding halt in 2019 after China stopped taking in recyclable materials.
Carpenter doesn’t think China’s decision will pose a problem.
“After we collect the recyclables we send them to the nearest material recovery facilities, and at these material recovery facilities they are cleaned, bundled and then sold on the open market,” he said. “I have heard that China has stopped buying, but there is still definitely a market for recyclables even though China is not buying.”