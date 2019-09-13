THATCHER — A sweet reminder to be kind accompanied this year’s Red Out day.
Skyler Wren’s mom Patty Wren worked with other moms within the community to bake cookies and give them out at the Thatcher Middle School Cafeteria as a reminder to be kind for Red Out day on Thursday. Skyler’s brother, Mark Wren, created the Save a Skyler anti-bullying movement in honor of Skyler, who took his own life as a young teen. The Save a Skyler movement has been embedded within the community, its supporters usually wearing red t-shirts. Red Out Day was celebrated on the Thatcher school campus, and students were all invited to wear red in the effort to remember to be kind to each other. The Save a Skyler movement incorporates anti-bullying lectures as well as buddy benches within Graham County schools.
“My hope every year is to give everyone a reminder. A wake up call to try harder. I need the wake up call the most. Everyday I try to wake up and move in a kind, positive manner. Some days I succeed and some days I fail. But I will always try again tomorrow,” Patti Wren said. “You genuinely never know what others are going through. The way you treat them or the words you say have the potential to make a difference in the day or their life. Just keep trying.”
Working together, 15 local mothers baked 24 cookies a piece to bring 360 cookies to the Red Out cooky give away at Thatcher Schools. Also, on Red Out day Save a Skyler volunteers were selling Kindness is Contagious red shirts at the Eastern Arizona College campus. The shirts sold out quickly.
“Patty is always up to something good,” said local mom Jenni Bryce. “Moms rule the world. You can get anything done with a bunch of moms.”
“Like we always say - kindness isn't a special occasion or a grand effort, it's about small and simple things done everyday,” said Patty Wren. “We do the red out as a reminder. Kindness is contagious, pass it on.”