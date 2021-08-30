The group calling themselves “Respect The Will Of The People” has won the right to have a referendum placed on the November 2022 ballot regarding recreational marijuana being cultivated in Graham County.
The Graham County Board of Supervisors voted in June to allow a zoning change that will ultimately allow NatureSweet to sell part of its Bonita facility to Bayacan, which plans to produce marijuana.
The group want voters to overturn the decision and obtained signatures for a referendum to be placed on the ballot.
Graham County Recorder Wendy John took 5% of the 2,288 petition signatures the group obtained and recently verified them, smoothing the way for the referendum to be placed on the ballot.
The chairman of the PAC leading the effort, George Khalaf, is calling for the board to avoid the election and rescind its decision.
“The people have spoken, it’s up to the Board of Supervisors to listen. Rescinding the approval is not only legal, but also the right thing to do at this point,” he said.
Khalaf also indicated his support for another group’s effort to establish a new tax on marijuana in Graham County. Khalaf said his group is strongly considering launching its own petition drive in support of the idea.
That group, “Protect Graham County, No to Drugs,” has until July 2022 to turn in its other petition. They need 1,596 signatures.