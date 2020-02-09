THATCHER — EAC's Small Business Development Center (SBDC) is offering a three-night seminar entitled, QuickBooks for Small Business on Feb. 18-20, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The seminar will be held at Eastern Arizona College in the Math/Science Building in Room 206. The fee is $149 per person and includes the price of the textbook. The seminar is for those who know how to use a computer and are Quickbooks beginners using the online version.
Kevin Peck, director of the EAC SBDC, will teach the seminar. According to Peck, “It is important to know what items are on your financial statements so that you can make educated financial decisions. By understanding QuickBooks, you will learn where items appear and how that affects your business.
“QuickBooks Online is the ideal business accounting software for small to mid-sized businesses,” he continued. “It is super-easy to create invoices and have them automatically sent to customers. Plus, you can access and manage your accounting from your smartphone or tablet.”
The 10-hour seminar will cover: • Setting up QuickBooks
• Developing QuickBooks lists
• Working with bank accounts
• Entering sales information
• Receiving payments
• Making deposits
• Entering and paying bills
• Analyzing financial data
• Setting up inventory
• Tracking and paying sales tax, payroll, estimating and progress invoicing
• Tracking time
• Customizing forms, and
• Writing QuickBooks letters
For more information, or to register for QuickBooks for Small Business, contact the EAC Small Business Development Center at 928-428-8590 or by e-mail at: sbdc@eac.edu. Seating is limited.