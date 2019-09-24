THATCHER — EAC’s Small Business Development Center is offering a three-night seminar entitled QuickBooks for Small Business on Oct. 1-3 from 5:30 to 9 p.m.
The seminar will be held at Eastern Arizona College in the Math/Science Building in Room 206. The fee is $149 per person and includes the price of the textbook.
The seminar is for those who know how to use a computer and are Quickbooks beginners using the online version.
Petrea Kunz, an advanced certified pro adviser for QuickBooks, will teach the seminar. According to Kunz, “It is important to know what items are on your financial statements so that you can make educated financial decisions. By understanding QuickBooks, you will learn where items appear and how that affects your business.”
The 10-hour seminar will cover:
• Setting up QuickBooks
• Developing QuickBooks lists
• Working with bank accounts
• Entering sales information
• Receiving payments
• Making deposits
• Entering and paying bills
• Analyzing financial data
• Setting up inventory
• Tracking and paying sales tax, payroll, estimating and progress invoicing
• Tracking time
• Customizing forms
• Writing QuickBooks letters
“QuickBooks Online is the ideal business accounting software for small to mid-sized businesses,” said Kevin Peck, EAC SBDC director. “It is super-easy to create invoices and have them automatically sent to customers. Plus, you can access and manage your accounting from your smartphone or tablet.”
For more information, or to register for QuickBooks for Small Business, contact the EAC Small Business Development Center at 928-428-8590 or by e-mail at sbdc@eac.edu. Seating is limited.