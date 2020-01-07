THATCHER — Registration for Spring semester 2020 at EAC is still open, but classes are filling up fast.
Those who have ever considered taking a college course, now is the time. The spring schedule is filled with classes to help one take charge of one’s life.
Want to learn the art of oil painting? Or maybe folk dancing or FabLab? These courses and more are available just around the corner at Eastern Arizona College. Campus is filled with instructors ready to teach those skills and more.
Whether one is a graduating high school senior ready to begin a college education, a full-time employee wanting to update skills in a technical area, or someone who wants to take a course to enrich life, check out what EAC has to offer. The college even has a full list of web courses that can be completed online.
Tuition at EAC continues to be affordable with rates of $90 per credit-hour for the first 11 credit hours and only $1,350 per semester for 12 or more credit hours for Arizona residents. Senior Citizen Scholarships that cover the cost of in-state tuition for students 55 years of age and older are available.
Registering is easy. Register online from the convenience of home at www.eac.edu or call 928-428-8270 to register over the phone.
Spring classes begin Jan. 13. To access the online, searchable class schedules, visit www.eac.edu/schedule.