Tours for the 30th annual Wings Over Willcox (WOW) Birding & Nature Festival are filling up, but there are still several opportunities available for local birding enthusiasts to register for one or more of the many activities planned for the four-day event.

Pima resident Diane Drobka, who’s been involved with the event since its inception, said this is the first year since the COVID pandemic started in 2020 that the WOW festival has not been conducted virtually or adapted for social distancing.

Reach Tom Bodus at tom@eacourier.com or at (928) 424-6231.

Tags

Load comments