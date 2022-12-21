Tours for the 30th annual Wings Over Willcox (WOW) Birding & Nature Festival are filling up, but there are still several opportunities available for local birding enthusiasts to register for one or more of the many activities planned for the four-day event.
Pima resident Diane Drobka, who’s been involved with the event since its inception, said this is the first year since the COVID pandemic started in 2020 that the WOW festival has not been conducted virtually or adapted for social distancing.
“We’re finally back to normal,” she said.
In honor of the festival’s 30th year, Drobka said organizers have scheduled 30 field trips in Cochise and Graham counties. These include events for novices, such as a beginning birdwatchers tour of Willcox ponds and their surroundings; explorations of local points of interest, such as the Chiricahua National Monument or a tour of a working ranch, and day-long treks in pursuit of hawks, sparrows and as many as 100 other species.
Cost of the tours range from $25 to $80, and Drobka said about half of them have already sold out.
“People are really eager to get out and enjoy the outdoors,” she said.
A welcome reception with music and hors d’oeuvres on Jan. 12 will kick off WOW
from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Willcox Community Center, 312 W. Stewart St. The reception is free.
The community center will also be home to the festival’s Nature Expo on Jan. 13 and 14. Drobka said the expo, open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., will include exhibitors like the popular “Arizona Rocks” geology display and Huachuca Area Herpetological Association’s collection of “creepy, crawly critters.” Kids also can make their own nest box for a cavity-nesting bird at a free workshop.
There are also two full days of free seminars at Nature Expo, including two about sandhill cranes. New seminar topics include jaguars, bats, falconry, owls and other night birds, beginning birding, snakes, and bird calls.
Admission to the Nature Expo is free.
Tickets are still available for Jan. 14’s banquet at the Willcox Elk Lodge at 247 E. Stewart St.
The keynote presenter will be Rick Wright, author of the American Birding Association's
field guides to birds of Arizona and of New Jersey, and the “Peterson Reference Guide to North
American Sparrows.”
Wright’s talk, entitled “The Incidental Sparrow,” will share a richly illustrated look at sparrows and their history in southeastern Arizona, including surprising stories of the gold miners, soldiers, and grave robbers who introduced us to some of our most familiar, and most charming, birds.