After just over eight months of hard work, The Vignette on Main, formerly The Gathering Scene, is practically unrecognizable but still contains some of its historical charms.

Kym Gifford began her journey into the professional venue business in January 2022, when she purchased The Venue, located at 430 W. Main St. in Safford. She said the previous owners of The Venue approached her, asking her to sell the business through her real estate agency.

