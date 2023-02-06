After just over eight months of hard work, The Vignette on Main, formerly The Gathering Scene, is practically unrecognizable but still contains some of its historical charms.
Kym Gifford began her journey into the professional venue business in January 2022, when she purchased The Venue, located at 430 W. Main St. in Safford. She said the previous owners of The Venue approached her, asking her to sell the business through her real estate agency.
The night after the owners talked to Gifford she said she tossed and turned before she came to a decision about the property. At their next meeting, she told them she couldn’t represent them and be their agent.
“I said I can’t do it because I want to buy it!” Gifford said. “It was the most perfect thing.”
The former owners of The Venue were overjoyed, Gifford recalled, and relieved she wanted to purchase their building. After five months, Gifford also purchased the building next door to The Venue, formerly occupied by The Gathering Scene, 428 W. Main St.
“Buying these buildings was never even in the cards. I have a real estate business, but it felt right. This is something I can do in retirement,” Gifford said.
As soon as she purchased the buildings she launched into upgrades. The Venue received an overhaul on the second floor. She installed a conference room, a bridal dressing room and a storage closet. She wanted to enhance functionality, she said.
She found a new name for the smaller building to the side of the larger venue, and she dubbed it, The Vignette.
“Vignette means a smaller part of an original piece that can stand out on its own or fade into the bigger picture,” she said.
The Vignette required much more work, Gifford said. A massive building overhaul was required to get it to where it is now.
“Everything about The Vignette is new,” she explained. “We had to take out all the old walls, the floors, put in all new wiring and plumbing all the way out to the meters.”
When the construction crew took down the walls in the back, the roof caved in a little bit, she said. The team had to jack the roof back up and rebuild trusses, replacing the roof completely and then insulating it to keep the building at a comfortable temperature. Gifford’s team then installed new air conditioning and heating systems, and discovered a beautiful brick wall behind the drywall that she decided to integrate into the building’s decor.
“We took half of a wall down in the back, creating one whole continuous building, adding in three new bathrooms and a groom’s room,” she said. “We also installed a pass-through door, making it possible for people to rent one or both buildings.”
At the beginning of the renovation Gifford said she wanted to keep the historic wood floor intact. However, due to extreme wood rot, it became evident that the floor had to be replaced.
“We refurbished the book cases and moved them, and we completely refurbished and revamped the 1927 bar,” Gifford said.
When they moved the bar and checked the floor, the construction crew found that the support beams holding the bar up had completely rotted away, she said. The only thing holding up the heavy, solid-wood bar were the floorboards.
“It could have easily caved in at any time,” she said.
After moving the bar, Gifford installed new flooring in The Vignette to match the flooring in The Venue. Finally, the finishing touches for the Vignette included replacing and painting the facade of the building.
“The old facade was leaky, not up to code and not energy efficient,” Gifford said. “It now looks like the front of the Venue outside.”
Looking back on the past year, Gifford could only say that the overhaul was quite the project. She received grants from the city of Safford for the remodel. Including the grants, the Vignette project totaled $150,000. She spent roughly $20,000 upgrading The Venue.
Construction isn’t completely finished, however. During the summer months Gifford said she intends to add a back patio to the rear of the buildings.
“We’re going to have a back patio with fencing, lighting, pavers, and pergolas,” she said.
Gifford said there are several benefits to owning her new business.
“We love to see the community come out,” Gifford said. “We’ve hosted a lot of events, and we’ve been able to be a part of them.”
This year her business will be hosting the Pima prom, giving youngsters the chance to have their special dance somewhere other than the school gym. Gifford also is hosting her own events, including a Valentine’s Day dance and dinner on Feb. 14.
“Eventually I want to build up these events and to do them as fundraisers for scholarships,” she said. “It’s just another way we can give back to the community.”
Although this project has moved quickly, Gifford said she doesn’t intend to purchase more historical buildings and turn them into venues. However, she’s excited to provide the beauty of her buildings to the public when they celebrate life’s milestones.
“Everybody deserves some beauty and elegance in their lives,” she said. “We love being able to bring that to them.”