SAFFORD — A man who has repeatedly entered a local store in violation of trespass orders was arrested by Safford Police for that offense, as well as a trespassing warrant, on Dec. 1.
According to a Safford Police report, Jonathan Wilson, 51, went into the Thatcher Blvd. Circle K despite being trespassed from the store multiple times. When asked by staff to leave, Wilson refused. When Wilson was told police were being called, he began cursing an employee. The responding officer found Wilson sitting near the store entrance and arrested him.
Wilson was arrested not only for multiple trespassing violations, but also for a third degree trespassing warrant — involving the same store - issued Oct. 31, 2019, by the Gila Valley
Consolidated Court. He was then booked into the Graham County Jail.
It was Wilson’s third booking this year, in addition to numerous contacts with police. His previous bookings were for assault, disorderly conduct and two trespassing charges.