SAN CARLOS APACHE RESERVATION — The San Carlos Apache Tribe announced on Dec. 8 it has reached a preliminary, one-year agreement with Dynamite Water Co. to provide water for the Rio Verde Foothills community that faces a Jan. 1 deadline to secure a new water source.

The tribe said in a release that the tentative agreement calls for it to lease up to 200 acre-feet (65 million gallons) of its Central Arizona Project water allocation to Dynamite Water to help meet the immediate water needs for the Rio Verde Foothills community. A final agreement will require approvals from U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs and the San Carlos Apache Tribe Council, the release said.

