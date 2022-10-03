resource fair.JPG

The 9th annual U.S. Military Veterans & Families Resource Fair drew dozens of service providers and approximately 150 vets to the National Guard Armory in Safford on Friday.

 PHOTO TOM BODUS/EA COURIER

Safford’s National Guard Armory was bustling Friday with vendors, non-profit representatives and local officials who were using it as a temporary base of operations to assist the region’s military veterans at the 2022 U.S. Military Veterans & Families Resource Fair.

It was the ninth annual installment of the event, which is put together by local non-profit Gila Valley Veterans Services. Former Safford Mayor Chris Gibbs, spokesperson for GVVS and a 24-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force, said 64 organizations had set up booths in the armory, and he estimated upwards of 150 military vets would be attending.

