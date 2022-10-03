Safford’s National Guard Armory was bustling Friday with vendors, non-profit representatives and local officials who were using it as a temporary base of operations to assist the region’s military veterans at the 2022 U.S. Military Veterans & Families Resource Fair.
It was the ninth annual installment of the event, which is put together by local non-profit Gila Valley Veterans Services. Former Safford Mayor Chris Gibbs, spokesperson for GVVS and a 24-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force, said 64 organizations had set up booths in the armory, and he estimated upwards of 150 military vets would be attending.
Services represented at the resource fair included veterans benefits, legal assistance, health and dental care, pet services, education, housing, mental health and substance abuse, and business and employment.
In most cases, it’s very difficult for ex-military personnel to keep up with their benefits and the services available to them, Gibbs said.
“They don’t always know what they don’t know,” he said, adding that in many cases, vets will return home, get jobs and start families and not feel compelled to seek outside help.
The purpose of the annual resource fair is to be an information clearinghouse of sorts if and when such help becomes necessary.
“We’re very interested in helping vets get what they need,” Gibbs said.