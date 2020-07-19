The Back to School Resource Fair began early Saturday at Eastern Arizona College and wasn't finished until the last car drove through the line shortly after 11 a.m. Local college and high school students volunteered to dress up as super heroes to bring a smile to families who waited in a long line to receive donated backpacks and school supplies.
