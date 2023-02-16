Popular Mexican restaurant La Paloma, in Solomon, recently ceased operations. Owner Nicholas Nordgrän-Tellez also resigned from the Graham County Chamber of Commerce board, where he'd begun his term as president.
The closure of a popular Gila Valley eatery has resulted in a change of leadership at the Graham County Chamber of Commerce.
Nicholas Nordgrän-Tellez was only about a month into his term as president of the chamber when he announced he was closing his business, Solomon-based Mexican restaurant La Paloma.
"In light of recent events, it is my deepest regret to inform that La Paloma has closed indefinitely," a notice taped to the establishment's front door read. "We will miss bringing joy and being a joy to others through our recipes, and bid everyone Love & Farewell."
A release issued by the chamber further explained the closure as "due to the overwhelming price of food and the cost increase of labor."
Subsequently, on Thursday morning, Nordgrän-Tellez officially resigned from the chamber board. Corina Pino-Reyes has succeeded him as president.
“We are very sad to see Nick leave,” chamber Executive Director Vance Bryce said. “We understand how challenging it can be for local businesses during this time of inflation and wage increase. We want nothing but the best for him, and we thank him for all the hours of volunteering he’s done for our community and the Chamber.”
New President Pino-Reyes will have been employed with Valley TeleCom Group for 18 years in April, the chamber said. She and her husband, Nick Reyes, have two children: Mia, 9, and Santos, 5. The family are active members of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.
Also, Pino-Reyes is a former member of the Gila Watershed Partnership Board and a member of the Safford Rotary Club. She is a member of Gila Valley Leadership Cohort 15.