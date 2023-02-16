La Paloma

Popular Mexican restaurant La Paloma, in Solomon, recently ceased operations. Owner Nicholas Nordgrän-Tellez also resigned from the Graham County Chamber of Commerce board, where he'd begun his term as president.

The closure of a popular Gila Valley eatery has resulted in a change of leadership at the Graham County Chamber of Commerce.

Nicholas Nordgrän-Tellez was only about a month into his term as president of the chamber when he announced he was closing his business, Solomon-based Mexican restaurant La Paloma.

La Paloma notice

This notice was taped to the front door of La Paloma restaurant in Solomon announcing its closure.
Nicholas Nordgrän-Tellez

Corina Pino-Reyes

Corina Pino-Reyes took over as Graham County Chamber of Commerce president on Thursday.

