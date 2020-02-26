MORENCI — Motorists traveling U.S. Highway 191, north of Morenci, should plan for road closures and weight restrictions March 10-11 for bridge repairs.
The following restrictions are scheduled between the signal at the Freeport-McMoRan gate north of Morenci (near milepost 169) and Stargo (near milepost 171):
• U.S. Highway 191 will be closed between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., Tuesday, March 10.
• U.S. Highway 191 will be open with a weight restriction of 30,000 pounds from 10 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 11.
• U.S. Highway 191 will be closed between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m., Wednesday, March 11.
The restrictions will allow crews to repair an abutment foundation on the bridge.
Drivers traveling between Morenci and Alpine who are unable to wait for the road to reopen each evening will need to take U.S. Highway 191 south from Morenci to Three Way, follow State Route 78 east into New Mexico to U.S. Highway 180, and follow U.S. Highway 180 north to Alpine.