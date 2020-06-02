For quite awhile, Safford City-Graham County library supervisor Leslie Talley had been mulling over the idea of a mail-in library program. It was a letter from a single patron that sealed the deal.
Thanks to Sue Ann Thompson, library patrons can now request a book, have it mailed to them in a reusable blue bag, read it, and returned it to the library in the same blue bag — at no cost.
“I took up residence here at Haven. I can’t drive anymore and I’m just kind of stuck and I just miss books. We have a lot of books here, but they’re not my choice of books,” said Sue Ann Thompson. “They said since I was the one who asked them to think about it, I get to be the first patron. I will probably get my books tomorrow or the next day, and I’m just so excited.”
Thompson graduated with a degree in library science from the University of Arizona. She worked as a librarian for 35 years in Salt Lake City and Grand Junction, Colorado before moving to Safford in 2008. Although Thompson initially said she earned a degree in elementary education, she decided a librarian’s life was for her.
“I can’t imagine ever living in a place the does not have a library,” said Thompson. “I am a better librarian than teacher. I’ve enjoyed it so much and I think supporting a library is so important because it helps the kids so much and it helps the old people like me, too. You can use it your entire life from the time you’re an infant and your parents read to you to the time you’re an old lady and you have to listen to it because you can’t read anymore. But the libraries have something for everybody.”
A $3,300 United Way COVID-19 grant covered the startup costs as well as the purchase of WiFi hot spots for library book checkout.
Talley said she intends to send information through the Meals on Wheels program so local seniors without access to the library can utilize the program.
“I’m really excited for the opportunity to reach even further into the community to make sure people have access to the materials here at the library,” said Talley.