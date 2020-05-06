As you approach the abandoned building on the east side of Bowie Avenue in Solomon, you can hear the pigeons that now roost there. Sometimes you'll see the birds perched on the old store's chimney.
This was once J. Fred Blake's general store. As the building itself tells us, it carried groceries, meat and Standard Oil products. It was named Blake & Clark, or Solomonville Market, until October 1918 when Blake bought out business partner W.E. Clark.
J. Fred Blake was born in 1885 and died in 1962. As well as running the store in Solomon - later called J. Fred Blake & Sons - he was a beekeeper who managed the Gila Valley Honey Association. A 1909 article in the Daily Arizona Silver Belt called Blake's operation "one of the largest apiarys in the [Gila] valley."
Just when the store closed is uncertain.
Blake also served as an officer in the International Order of Odd Fellows and a precinct committeeman during elections. When a special election was held in 1914 on building a bridge over the Gila River near Pima, Blake manned the polling place at the Graham County Courthouse, which was in Solomon at the time. Voters approved the bridge 416-206.
His uncle John Blake was one of Safford's earliest business owners, running his own general store on what is now 1st Avenue. Born in Scotland in 1844, he came to the U.S. "at an early age," according to the Graham Guardian. He served as Graham County probate judge and as a justice of the peace. Judge Blake, as he came to be known, was also active in cattle and mining. He passed away in December 1918.