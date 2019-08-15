GRAHAM COUNTY- The male bear was considered too dangerous to relocate.
After the Courier first reported the closure of Riggs Lake and Riggs Lake Campground on Mount Graham, the actions of the bear intensified in aggressiveness. Before the bear was killed by the Federal Wildlife Services on Sunday afternoon, the bear bluff-charged three times and tore into an unoccupied tent. Now the Arizona Game and Fish is testing the deceased bear for rabies.
“We attempted to trap it unsuccessfully,” said Arizona Game and Fish Tucson Public Information Officer Mark Hart. “We are only testing for rabies in an abundance of caution given what happened with the bobcat and to dispel any word of mouth about its behavior. ”
The bear was a male, and the Arizona Game and Fish has a zero tolerance policy for aggressive male bears. This policy was created after an attack in 1996 by a male bear on Mt. Lemon who had been repeatedly located. Due to this policy, the bear had to be put down. By repeatedly investigating areas of high human use and bluff-charging repeatedly, the bear was categorized as right at the threshold of an attack. Also, the standard for male bears is higher, and by nature they tend to be more aggressive.
“It’s behavior was escalating. It went from browsing the shoreline to charging people. Probably people will question why not relocate it, but people need to understand that bears will walk a 100 miles to either return to the territory they removed them from, or resume the bad behavior that got them relocated in the first place,” said Hart.
The results of the rabies testing will be available in several weeks. At this point the Riggs Lake campground and Riggs Lake itself is once again open to the public.