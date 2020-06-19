Two homes near the Gila River between Eden and Pima were evacuated Friday as a precaution as a river bed fire blazed.
According to the Pima Fire Chief Scott Howell, the fire was caused by a human but he was uncertain of any other details. Power lines are at risk of burning and the department is working to protect them as the fire moves by.
It's unclear how large the fire is, Howell said. It was reported around 3 p.m.
Nathan Miller was surveying the fire from in front of his house around 5:30 p.m. It's across a dry hay field and road from the river. However, he said because of the height of the flames, if the wind changed he could potentially lose his home.
"I didn't know it was happening," said Miller.
Miller, who has lived in the area for 18 years, said this is the first time he has seen a fire so close to his home. While he was surveying the fire his wife was inside their home, gathering personal belongings in case they, too, had to evacuate.
Graham County Under Sheriff Jeff McCormies said the fire started close to Bryce Eden Road.
Howell said his department is working on the west end of the fire. The fire itself is continuing to travel along the river to the east.
The Pima Fire Department is on the scene as are Pima police officers, Ft. Thomas firefighters and personnel from the Graham County Electric Coop.
Authorities are asking people to stay out of the area as they are impeding their work.