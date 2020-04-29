Thatcher Fire Department crews remained on the scene Wednesday night of a brush fire that was accidentally sparked by a local resident who was doing an unapproved burn, officials said.
Thatcher Fire Chief Mike Payne said that on Monday a Thatcher man was attempting to burn construction-related trash on his property Monday when he was stopped by local police. On Wednesday, he was burning the trash again when the fire got away from him and entered the Gila River bed around noon near Porter Lane.
The fire, which extended half a mile in length, kept the entire Thatcher Fire Department busy for almost nine hours, Payne said.
Fire crews used a deck gun on one of the engines to hit the fire just before the Thatcher Bridge, which had to be closed during most of the blaze.
Graham County Sheriff Office Sergeant Kirkner estimated the fire got to within 400 yards of the bridge.
“They (Thatcher Fire) were making sure the fire didn’t come over and damage any of the power lines feeding to FMI, and also the bridge,” Kirkner said.
The fire had burned itself down by 7 p.m., but the fire department remained at the scene on the north side of the river into the night. They were monitoring hot spots to be sure the fire didn't re-ignite.
“He’ll end up getting cited for it, I’m sure,” said Payne, regarding the local who started the fire.