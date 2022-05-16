The vision for a five-mile linear park along the south bank of the Gila River took a big step forward last week when it was announced five private landowners have agreed to easements across their property.
The easements clear the way for development of a stretch of park and recreation trail through Thatcher and Safford.
The park, which could be completed in two years, will bring hiking, running, biking and horseback riding along the river with opportunities for economic development through eco-tourism and create beneficial public uses for the river’s floodplain.
Trust for Public Land and Graham County and Gila Watershed Partnership (GWP) helped seal the deal with the landowners: Freeport McMoran, River View Properties, Langley Properties, Gwen DeMott, and Brian and Don Smith.
The river trail will cross over three miles of the private land owned by these owners in addition to two miles of land owned by Graham County and City of Safford. This initial trail will run from state highway 70, north by the canal along Graveyard Wash to the river and then along the south of the river going west to 20th Avenue, just north of Thatcher town limits.
Graham County plans to own and manage the recreation trail, and the partners will seek public grants and donations for the construction of the trail.
The partners contemplate a future project that could extend the river trail all the way west to Reay Lane and then south past the state highway to connect with an existing trail network, according to TPL.
“The Gila River is such an important resource for this community and to expand access to it through this new linear park and trail will bring economic, ecological, and recreational benefits to residents,” said Michael Patrick, Senior Project Manager for Trust for Public Land. “We’re so thrilled to have worked with Graham County, GWP, and the private landowners who made this project possible and can’t wait to see residents and visitors enjoy the river and this trail.”
The project was proposed in 2019, according to Danny Smith, Gila Watershed Partnership’s chairman and chair for the Board of Safford County supervisors. Smith has watched the project unfold from its earliest stages, from the city’s approval to funding efforts for the $2 million endeavor.
Despite the considerable price tag, Smith said the City of Safford will only pay for 10 to 15% of the project. The United Way of Graham and Greenlee Counties alleviated costs by awarding the initiative $43,543 toward easement and restoration costs.
Other plans for the trail extension include paved parking spaces, more ADA-compliant (Americans with Disabilities Act) accessibility accommodations throughout the park, restrooms and picnic tables at trailheads, as well as a bicycle and pedestrian bridge, to start.