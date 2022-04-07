For most neighborhoods, interaction among residents is often little more than planning block parties or the occasional exchange of misdelivered packages.
But for residents of the Quail Ridge subdivision in Thatcher, the neighborhood discussions over the past 11 months have been marked by frustration and dead ends as they work together to solve a problem.
Quail Ridge resident Jeanette Haden said construction began last year on a new phase of homes, which residents welcome. But south of the existing homes is Quail Ridge Drive, a collector street that has been closed due to construction since May 2021. Quail Ridge Drive connects to Golf Course Road and serves as one of two exits from the neighborhood. In addition to the road closure, trenches scatter the area with caution signs and fencing, posing safety issues.
Quail Ridge residents looked to general contractor Aaron Development, the company behind the construction, for answers but have had little success in their search for clarity.
“We have spoken only one time when we approached them, and all they explained was that they would open the road when the city told them to,” Haden said.
For Haden and her neighbors, the decreased accessibility due to the closed road is frustrating and potentially dangerous.
“It delays emergency personnel,” she said. “We are an elderly community, I am 76 years old, and the closed road delays emergency responders to get up here. Now we only have one entrance and exit.”
Quail Ridge resident Marcia Martin said the road closure poses health threats to her family.
“If we don’t use that road, it takes about 90 extra seconds. To some, this does not sound like much. But I take care of my husband and sometimes that 90 seconds is a matter of life or death,” Martin said. “If you have a stroke or heart attack or fall, that is very concerning.”
For Quail Ridge residents, the inconvenience of the extended road closure goes beyond longer trips in and out of their neighborhood, and they say it’s worth fighting for.
At several town council meetings, neighbors unified and spoke during the call to the audience.
Hector Ruedas said he didn’t hesitate to stand up for his neighbors and community.
Ruedas spoke at a town council meeting March 14, addressing the road closure and issues with the contractor. Without being on the meeting’s agenda, it has been difficult for neighbors to have their concerns directly addressed by the council. Council members are not allowed to respond to most comments made during call to the audience.
Quail Ridge residents have asked to be put on the April 18 council agenda but said they will show up whether or not that happens.
“I think I will attend the next meeting; I have attended one before, last year,” Martin said. “But with city government, things just move at a snail’s pace.”
Haden said Thatcher Town Manager Heath Brown has been one of their only points of contact throughout their nearly yearlong struggle.
Brown told the Eastern Arizona Courier he is understanding of the impact the road closure has had but noted that factors outside of both the town and the contractors’ control affect construction time.
“We understand that construction has taken much longer than anticipated, and the road closure is an inconvenience to Quail Ridge residents,” Brown said. “There are many factors leading to the construction delay, like material and labor shortages.”
Brown explained that the town has considered various ways to address the issue but said keeping the road closed is in the best interest of the contractor and residents for now.
“If the street were to be opened, it would slow construction even more as the contractor would have to work around the temporary roadway and traffic driving through the construction site,” Brown said.
Aaron Development did not return phone calls or answer questions emailed from the Courier and submitted to the company’s Facebook page.
The lack of communication hasn’t deterred residents.
“We talk among ourselves and we all feel the same way,” Haden said. “We will be at the city council meeting to speak, regardless of the agenda.”