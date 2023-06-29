Most of the sometimes confusing maze of traffic cones guiding drivers past the hospital and medical offices on 20th Avenue should be disappearing soon.
Assistant City Engineer Gabe Bowman told the Safford City Council Monday evening that prolonged efforts to widen 20th Avenue from Golf Course Road to Relation Street should be finished when final striping is done early on July 6.
The project, which began in September 2021, consisted of reconstructing the roadway, constructing curbs and gutters, sidewalks, driveways, retaining wall, striping, traffic signal conduits, storm drains, irrigation improvements, water main and a water system pressure-reducing valve station.
A separate project is now underway to install traffic signals. Bowman said that work should be completed by the end of September.
Widening 20th Avenue comes after more than a decade of discussion and nearly two years of work. The bulk of the project was federally funded through the Southeastern Arizona Governments Organization’s (SEAGO) Transportation Improvement Program (TIP). Safford was awarded $3,653,581 in TIP funding in 2019. The original budget also included a local match of $220,842.
After the project was bid in 2021, there was a funding shortfall, Bowman said, but the Safford was able to acquire, through Senate Bill 1820, Section 33, appropriated funding from the Arizona general fund for highway projects in the amount of $1,032,100.
Although the project was originally scheduled to be completed by the end of 2022, multiple delays stretched the project well into this year. Bowman attributed these delays to design changes and a supply chain shortage.
“We were unable to get cement for over two months,” he explained.
Show Low Construction is the general contractor for the project. Arizona Department of Transportation is in charge of the administration and funding. Bowman said all contracts are set up with liquidated damages, or monies withheld to cover the costs associated with delays in the projects completion. ADOT will assess and enforce any liquidated damages, he said.
Bowman said access to Mount Graham Regional Medical Center and the surrounding medical district has been maintained throughout the project, but he noted some dental offices, businesses and residents along 20th Avenue did experience periodic access closures to complete the work in front of their properties.
Phoenix-based AJP Electrical was awarded the contract for the traffic signal installation. Total cost of the project, which covers both the Relation Street and Golf Course Road intersections, is $574,000. Bowman said the money is coming from state-appropriated transportation funds and city funds. The city was able to purchase light poles from Maricopa County to allow the project to proceed. Bowman said the poles were not commercially available.