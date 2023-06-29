20th Avenue Widening Project

Drivers on 20th Avenue in Safford have been weaving through traffic cones between Relation Street and Golf Course Road for nearly two years.

 PHOTO TOM BODUS/EA COURIER

Most of the sometimes confusing maze of traffic cones guiding drivers past the hospital and medical offices on 20th Avenue should be disappearing soon.

Assistant City Engineer Gabe Bowman told the Safford City Council Monday evening that prolonged efforts to widen 20th Avenue from Golf Course Road to Relation Street should be finished when final striping is done early on July 6.

Reach Tom Bodus at tom@eacourier.com or at (928) 424-6231.

Load comments