Republican gubernatorial candidate Karrin Taylor Robson was in Safford Thursday evening to share her vision of the state’s future with local voters.
Robson appeared before a group of about 40 or 50 voters at an event held inside the showroom of Kempton Chevrolet. The owner of the dealership, Kip Kempton, is chairman of the Graham County Republican Committee and a former high school classmate of Robson’s.
Aside from the preponderance of conservative Republicans in attendance, the other elephant in the room was the question why former President Donald Trump decided to endorse Robson’s opponent, Kari Lake, over her.
Although Robson has received endorsements from current Gov. Doug Ducey and former VP Mike Pence, the snub from Trump has proven costly, as most polls show her trailing Lake for the GOP nomination.
Kempton said he suspected a good number of the voters who turned out Thursday were still on the fence regarding Robson. He admitted he was among them, despite his past acquaintance with her, but he was convinced after her presentation.
She underscored her experience and conservative credentials.
“I don’t need on-the-job training,” Robson said.
She touched on a number of hot-button issues, including school choice, border security, state rights, protection of religious freedoms and water security.
She said she wants to “keep Arizona, Arizona ... before it turns into a place we don’t recognize.”
Robson said she remains an admirer of the Donald Trump, and she emphasized she had been a devoted fundraiser on his behalf during his two presidential campaigns.
She said she believes the former president “got bad info” in casting his support behind Lake, whom Robson predicted would be defeated in the general election if she does emerge victorious in the primary.
“Kari Lake will be defeated,” she said.
Thatcher resident Bill Faucett showed up Thursday in Lake’s corner, but he said he left on the opposite side of the ring.
Although Faucett acknowledged the Trump endorsement carried a lot of weight with him, he liked what he saw in Robson.
“She changed my mind; she’s very impressive,” he said. “She got the skill and the plan for Arizona and America.”