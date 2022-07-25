Karrin Taylor Robson

GOP gubernatorial candidate Karrin Taylor Robson greets Thatcher resident Bill Faucett during a campaign visit to Safford on Thursday.

 PHOTO TOM BODUS/EA COURIER

Republican gubernatorial candidate Karrin Taylor Robson was in Safford Thursday evening to share her vision of the state’s future with local voters.

Robson appeared before a group of about 40 or 50 voters at an event held inside the showroom of Kempton Chevrolet. The owner of the dealership, Kip Kempton, is chairman of the Graham County Republican Committee and a former high school classmate of Robson’s.

