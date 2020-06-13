Friday afternoon through Saturday morning at Church at Safford, a group of young girls took to their rocking chairs.
The girls, who are in the fourth through seventh grade, belong to the church's Giggles or Praise in Motion group and they were looking to raise money to go to a church camp next summer. All they had to do was keep their chairs moving for 18 hours in a "rock-a-thon" lasting from 4 p.m. Friday to 11 a.m. Saturday.
"If their chair stops, their time stops and they have to take a deduction from what people pledged," said group director Marlene Ellgass. "Some people pledged hourly, like $5 an hour, and some pledged a one-time amount for the whole night."
To help them through the night, the group had lots of games to play - Friday afternoon they were enjoying Hedbanz, a "What am I?" game - and they also had a stack of DVDs to watch. They were given bathroom breaks every two hours as well as meal breaks.
"It's really fun," said one of the rockers, Zoey Ellgass. "I think it's going to be kind of hard because we'll probably all be tired."
"I think it's fun; it gives us something to do," said Jenise Dixon. "We'll play games and watch movies."
Their mission was raising funds for a summer church camp, Camp Ironwood in Southern California, next year.
Marlene Ellgass explained there was enough money for this year's camp, but it was canceled due to COVID-19.
"So we're going to raise more money to go next year. I know the prices are going to go up, so this will help with whatever the new cost will be," she said.
"It's an amazing camp, well worth the trip. We went last year and we had a ball; nobody wanted to come home," she added.
"The camp was fun and we learned a lot about God," Dixon said.
Marlene Ellgass said the camp offered plenty of fun activities and learning. It has an archery range, a lake, a water slide, an obstacle course and a zip line. Both campers and their leaders meet with pastors daily for learning sessions.
The rock-a-thon may be over, but Ellgass said people can still make pledges for next year's camp. To make a pledge or learn more, call Church at Safford at 928-428-4234.