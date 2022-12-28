last two.JPG

A cowboy snags the heels of a calf during one of the Vaquero Productions arena events held Sept. 18 at the Greenlee County Fair in Duncan.

There won’t be much in the way of Champagne and confetti on New Year’s Eve at the Graham County Fairgrounds, but there figures to be plenty of dirt flying.

Vaquero Productions will be closing out 2022 at that venue with a full rodeo. The event will open at 9 a.m. with team roping and end sometime around 9 p.m., whenever the bronc riding competitions have wrapped up.

bronc practice.jpg

Mike Miranda and his sons, Kaden and Hagan,  hosted practice bronc rides in Duncan this summer through their new family company, Vaquero Productions.

