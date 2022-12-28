There won’t be much in the way of Champagne and confetti on New Year’s Eve at the Graham County Fairgrounds, but there figures to be plenty of dirt flying.
Vaquero Productions will be closing out 2022 at that venue with a full rodeo. The event will open at 9 a.m. with team roping and end sometime around 9 p.m., whenever the bronc riding competitions have wrapped up.
Vaquero Productions founder and owner Mike Miranda said the rodeo is open to almost anyone, with events for kids as young as 8 to contests for seasoned cowhands.
This is the niche Miranda said he is trying to serve with his rodeo company, which he and his family started earlier this year. A working rancher himself who operates Split Ranch Resources in Arizona and New Mexico, Miranda said he’s interested in preserving the rodeo tradition for the next generation as well as creating opportunities for working cowboys and cowgirls to compete and show off their skills.
Competitors on the professional rodeo circuit typically have extra time and resources to dedicate to practice and training, Miranda explained. Most ranch hands don’t have that luxury. They’re too busy going about the business of actually ranching.
“We see the working cowboy being left out of these rodeos,” Miranda said. “But we know there’s a lot of talent on these ranches that deserves to be seen.”
As for lining up an event during the holidays, Miranda explained there is a seasonal lull right now in the regional competition schedule.
“Everybody’s looking for something to do,” he said.
Plus, as the supplier of the stock for his rodeo operation, he’s got to put his investment to work.
“If we have the animals, we’re going to use them,” he said.
Admission Saturday to the morning’s team roping events will be free, Miranda said. A gate fee of $10 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and younger will be enforced starting at 2 p.m.
The concession stand will be serving barbecue sandwiches, brisket tacos and more.
Prize money and buckles will be awarded to Saturday’s winners.