The Graham County Sheriff's Office is investigating a rollover crash discovered Tuesday morning on East Sanchez Road. A deputy at the scene said all they found was "a wreck and footprints." Undersheriff Jeff McCormies said the registered owner of the vehicle lives in Willcox and authorities were reaching out to them. "There's no indication there's anyone out in the fields," McCormies said. The crash happened in the same general area as one that took the life of an 18-year-old Safford man last week.