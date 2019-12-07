SAFFORD — Safford Police searching for criminal damage suspects at the end of last month found and arrested a man with multiple warrants.
On the night of Nov. 30, a Safford officer responded to a report of subjects on the roof of a Main Street business. The officer observed a door awning knocked off the rooftop, but did not locate any subjects. A second officer contacted the reporting party, who said they saw three teens dressed in all black leave the area on scooters. The subjects were reportedly described as two males and a female.
One subject was apparently described as wearing a black hat with a white section. About half an hour later, the responding officer saw a similarly dressed man walking on 9th Street and contacted him. The man identified himself as William Butler, whom the officer learned had three arrest warrants. Two were misdemeanor warrants from Gila Valley Consolidated Municipal Court; the other was a felony warrant issued by Pima County Superior Court.
Butler, on whom a syringe was also reportedly found, was booked into the Graham County Jail without incident.