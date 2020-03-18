Thanks to the COVID-19 crisis, visitors to the area may not get to fully enjoy two large draws.
Eastern Arizona College has stopped taking reservations for Mount Graham International Observatory tours, which typically run from May through October.
Arizona state parks, including Roper Lake and Dankworth Pond, remain open; however, all events have been cancelled or postponed through May 8.
“We are taking the necessary precautions for our visitors and staff as recommended by the CDC and Arizona Department of Health Services,” said Arizona State Parks & Trails Chief of Communications/Public Information Officer Michelle Thompson.
Thompson said more people were visiting state parks for day use, but fewer were making camping reservations. “A lot of people are getting outdoors and employing social distancing while hiking or exploring, but due to some of the travel restrictions some campers aren’t able to make it.”
For updates on Arizona state parks, the public can visit AZStateParks.com/coronavirus.