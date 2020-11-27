After working tirelessly as SEACUS’ director for 13 years, Royce Hunt-Bell is starting a new adventure.
Come Jan. 21, Royce-Bell, 50, intends to work full-time on her business Royceycled Treasures, she said.
SouthEastern Arizona Community Unique Services is a nonprofit agency that helps seniors in a wide variety of ways. It provides respite care for families, personal care services, home-delivered and congregate meals and companionship.
As she get ready to head out the door, Hunt-Bell said she is especially proud of the SEACUS team.
“I don’t think I’ve ever worked with so many like-minded individuals. It’s that commitment that allows us to do all we’re able to do with so little resources,” she said.
Aside from gathering a committed and educated team, she also is proud of the fact that as a team SEACUS has made it through two recessions.
“We’re still here and able to serve the community in a meaningful way. We have 28 employees and we’re able to serve over 200 seniors over Graham and Greenlee County,” she said. “We’re providing services, in-home services as well as housekeeping, meal prep, and showers. We do a lot for our elderly.”
There is not going to be a void of leadership in the SEACUS organization, she stressed. For the past three years, she has been training Deputy Director Stephanie Nabor to take over the job.
There are many facets to being the director, she said.
“This is one of those jobs it’s both task and communication-oriented. Also, leadership is huge. Our caregivers are giving home delivery services every day. That’s a huge sacrifice on their part. It’s a matter of trust and leadership in the agency,” she said. “For the employees, if there’s a stay-at-home order they’re making a sacrifice.”
Even though SEACUS employees know the elderly may have COVID-19 but don’t know it, they are still going into their homes to do housekeeping services and delivering meals. This is an act of faith and service, she said.
A class she took at Arizona State University proved invaluable to her and could prove equally important to those who follow her, Royce-Bell said.
“I remember there was an opportunity for me through a sponsored leadership class at ASU. I learned so much through that,” she said. “They don’t need a degree, but an opportunity to gain tools for that line of work is critical.”
She describes Royceycled Treasures as a creative business, specializing in designed decoupage papers. So far, 250 retailers sell her paper in Canada, the United States and Australia.
She remains a member of the Safford Lions Club and is on the board of the Graham and Greenlee County United Way. In her time off she enjoys looking for interesting antique furniture to paint and resell.
“It’s a weird feeling of crazy excited and crazy scared at the same time,” she said regarding her upcoming job transition. “Hopefully, one day I’ll get to serve on the board for SEACUS. I still believe in the mission and what we do here.”