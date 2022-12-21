Santa Claus and Rudolph the red nosed reindeer
ADOBE STOCK IMAGE

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following came to us by way of former Copper Era editor Walt Mares. The author, the late Jim Denton, was for many years instrumental in the Clifton Elks Lodge and American Legion Post #28 annual kids’ Christmas stocking giveaway.

A man named Bob May, depressed and brokenhearted, stared out his drafty apartment window into the chilling December night. His 4-year-old daughter, Barbara, sat on his lap quietly sobbing. Bob's wife, Evelyn, was dying of cancer.

Tags

Load comments