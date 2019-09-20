THATCHER — Education for youths and current drug trends for adult attendees were the focus of this year’s annual Substance Abuse Symposium.
The Graham County Substance Abuse Coalition puts on the symposium each year, inviting authorities in various fields to discuss a number of topics on the issue of substance abuse in the county and state.
This year was the 14th event and included youth topics ranging from ATV and off-road safety to internet safety and human trafficking.
The adult seminars included presentations on marijuana and and the upcoming 2020 initiative seeking to legalize recreational marijuana use.
An update on current drug trends in Graham County and the state was given by Detective Eric Ellison, of the Greenlee County Attorney’s Office. Ellison’s presentation was titled ‘Heroin: the black plague.” In his presentation, he told the audience that those previously addicted to opioids are now switching their addiction to heroin and meth due to the difficulty of obtaining the prescription medication.
Ellison outlined the symptoms of heroin addiction; and, when asked what the next step was toward battling heroin in Graham County, Ellison told the Courier that education was one of the keys.
“Education to the community. Also, we need to up our enforcement activities; we need to train officers on how to locate and acknowledge and see what they’re seeing on the side of the road so they can apprehend this stuff before it gets to our society, or towns and cities. Training is key, and teaching our young men and women in law enforcement on what to recognize on a traffic stop or an encounter so they can see the signs and symptoms,” Ellison said. “At what point do our people stand up and say, ‘This is wrong; we’re not going to tolerate it anymore.’ It’s education, and it’s something like Kathy Grimes has done with this conference. Educating the community is a big step forward to fighting drugs.”
The event took place at Eastern Arizona College’s Activity Center on Wednesday, Sept. 18.