DSC_0233 (2).JPG

Graham County Spelling Bee champion Annabelle Gamez (left) and runner-up Riley Ogden (right) with Graham County School Superintendent Donna McGaughey Wednesday evening.

Annabelle Gamez won the Graham County Spelling Bee Wednesday night by correctly spelling the word “Penelope,” but it was the word she conquered previously that made an impression.

Two representatives of local media were in the audience in the boardroom of the Graham County General Services Building, and neither was familiar with the spelling or meaning of the term “mullioned,” which the Safford Middle School eighth grader aced in her spell-off against runner-up Riley Ogden, a student at Solomon Elementary.

DSC_0210 (2).JPG

Monika Ragland (far left) explains the rules for the 2023 Graham County Spelling Bee on Wednesday evening in Safford.
DSC_0218.JPG

Fort Thomas student Kason Napier successfully navigates a round in the 2023 Graham County Spelling Bee.
DSC_0217 (2).JPG

Safford Middle Schooler Annabelle Sanchez takes a turn at the mic on her way to winning Wednesday's Graham County Spelling Bee.

