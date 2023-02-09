Annabelle Gamez won the Graham County Spelling Bee Wednesday night by correctly spelling the word “Penelope,” but it was the word she conquered previously that made an impression.
Two representatives of local media were in the audience in the boardroom of the Graham County General Services Building, and neither was familiar with the spelling or meaning of the term “mullioned,” which the Safford Middle School eighth grader aced in her spell-off against runner-up Riley Ogden, a student at Solomon Elementary.
Gamez said she recalled the term from a list of study words, and she was able to draw on that memory to reconstruct it successfully for the panel of three judges.
For the record, mullioned is an adjective that the Oxford Dictionary defines as “having one or more solid vertical pieces of stone, wood or metal between different parts of the window.”
Gamez was one of 18 students in grades 4 through 8 representing nine public schools and two charter schools in Graham County. She’ll next compete in the Arizona State Spelling on March 18 at the Madison Center for the Arts in Phoenix.
Runner-up Ogden will serve as alternate if Gamez cannot attend.
The winner of the state contest will qualify for the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Schools hold their own spelling bees to determine their representatives for the county meet. Four students were second-time qualifiers, but Gamez was not one of them.
She acknowledged she was “pretty nervous” when the contest began, but she said gained confidence early with the initial round of words, which she described as “pretty easy.”
Prior to the bee, students were provided a list of 450 study words, Graham County School Superintendent Donna McGaughey said. Of those words, 400 are used in the pool of words available for the contest.
Retired Safford Unified School District teacher Monika Ragland served as “pronouncer” for the event. It was her job to announce the word, clarify if it might be confused with another word, and provide a definition or use it in a sentence if asked. Students had to spell words correctly the first time; they could start over if they got stuck, but they couldn’t alter any spelling they had already given.
The competition was single-elimination, with each student assigned different words, until the end, when the field was down to two competitors. At that point, if one contestant spelled a word incorrectly, her opponent had the chance to spell it right. If she was successful, then she was presented a second word she had to spell correctly to seal the win.
McGaughey, whose involvement with the County Spelling Bee spans nearly 30 years, said a winner typically emerges from the field after 60 to 70 words. “Penelope” was word number 63.
McGaughey said no student from Graham County has ever advanced to the National Spelling Bee. She added the best finish she could recall at the state level was fifth place.
Gamez didn’t speculate on her own chances in March.