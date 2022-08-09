Safford and school district agree to share rec facilities

During their Monday meeting, Mayor Jason Kouts and the Safford City Council voted for adopting an intergovernmental agreement resolution for facilities use between the city and the Safford Unified School District.
The school district governing board previously passed the resolution on July 14.
Both entities acknowledged a desire to share certain buildings and recreational facilities through an ongoing relationship with this intergovernmental agreement, the meeting agenda stated.
Facilities now available to the city of Safford include gymnasiums, practice fields and other outdoor amenities such as basketball courts and pickleball courts, according to the agenda.
Safford Unified School District will provide additional access to outdoor practice fields, while the city will provide in-kind assistance on an as-needed basis for fields and provide monetary assistance totaling $10,000 annually. This arrangement will last a year to determine costs more accurately.
The city will now have access to the middle school gymnasium located at 698 W. 11th Street in Safford, and the city will schedule use with the district and provide staff to monitor facilities while in use while the school district will provide security and building access, the agenda stated.
Additionally, Safford Schools will provide access to facilities on Bulldog Boulevard to include basketball courts, pickleball courts and tennis courts and the Eighth Avenue “walking track”.
Meeting documents state the resolution provides for further development of amenities through an amendment process whereby capital projects may be added over time, subject to approval by City Council and the Safford Unified School District governing board.
It is projected that the Safford School District will provide an access road to develop additional practices on parcels located along 14th Avenue during the 2023 fiscal year.
The joint agreement provides renewal provisions contingent on both parties agreeing to extend the agreement three years after initial pilot year.