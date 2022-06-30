Safford announces post-holiday trash schedule BY EA COURIER STAFF Jun 30, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The closure of city offices Monday in observance of the Fourth of July holiday also means adjustment to most public services.The city of Safford said residential trash services will not be offered Monday. Instead, homes typically scheduled for pickup on Monday will be served on Tuesday.Tuesday customers will get their service on Wednesday.Trash routes on other days will not be affected. Commercial collection schedules may vary.The landfill will also be closed on Monday. For questions, contact the Safford Public Works Department at (928) 432-4170. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Schedule Holiday Trash Public Authority Landfill Public Service Collection Safford Public Works Department Load comments Most Popular Pioneer Days schedule offers fun for everyone Later, gator: Beware tire debris on roadways Monument commemorates historic Power's Cabin shootout A family history that lands near Safford Report: Migrant died of stabbing; probe ongoing US 191 to get multi-million dollar makeover Drought requires ranchers to take a long view to range management Monsoon storms bring dust, rain … and health dangers Inmate dies at Graham County Jail Roper Lake: What it looks like, where it's going Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit