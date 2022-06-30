The closure of city offices Monday in observance of the Fourth of July holiday also means adjustment to most public services.

The city of Safford said residential trash services will not be offered Monday. Instead, homes typically scheduled for pickup on Monday will be served on Tuesday.

Tuesday customers will get their service on Wednesday.

Trash routes on other days will not be affected. Commercial collection schedules may vary.

The landfill will also be closed on Monday. 

For questions, contact the Safford Public Works Department at (928) 432-4170. 

Tags

Load comments